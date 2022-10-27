DaVita Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2022 2:47 PM ETDaVita Inc. (DVA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.77 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.98B (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DVA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
