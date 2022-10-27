Vertex falls on rising volume ahead of Q3 earnings
Oct. 27, 2022 2:47 PM ETVRTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) dropped more than ~7% Thursday on above-average volume as the cystic fibrosis drugmaker prepares to report Q3 2022 results after the closing bell. Nearly 2.5M VRTX shares changed hands so far, compared to the 65-day average of ~1.3M.
- However, with a ~42% YTD gain, Vertex (VRTX) remains the best-performing pharma stock in the S&P 500 this year, followed by Eli Lilly (LLY) and Merck (MRK).
- Among healthcare stocks in the benchmark index, only the drug distributors McKesson Corporation (MCK) and Cardinal Health (CAH) have outperformed VRTX this year.
- Seeking Alpha contributor William Meyers says that despite a possible short-term reversion in the rally, he will keep adding VRTX shares as the company is an attractive prospect for long-term investors.
