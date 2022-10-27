Vertex falls on rising volume ahead of Q3 earnings

Oct. 27, 2022 2:47 PM ETVRTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

Percentage sign with up or down arrow

baona

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) dropped more than ~7% Thursday on above-average volume as the cystic fibrosis drugmaker prepares to report Q3 2022 results after the closing bell. Nearly 2.5M VRTX shares changed hands so far, compared to the 65-day average of ~1.3M.
  • However, with a ~42% YTD gain, Vertex (VRTX) remains the best-performing pharma stock in the S&P 500 this year, followed by Eli Lilly (LLY) and Merck (MRK).
  • Among healthcare stocks in the benchmark index, only the drug distributors McKesson Corporation (MCK) and Cardinal Health (CAH) have outperformed VRTX this year.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor William Meyers says that despite a possible short-term reversion in the rally, he will keep adding VRTX shares as the company is an attractive prospect for long-term investors.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.