Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has introduced a Blockchain Node Engine ("BNE") based on Google Cloud for ethereum (ETH-USD) projects, in a move that boosts the tech giant's activity in the web3 space, it said in a blog post Thursday.

Note that a node is a computer that connects to and supports a blockchain network through validation and relaying transactions. Ethereum (ETH-USD) will be the first blockchain supported by BNE.

The Google Cloud BNE is a "node-hosting service that can minimize the need for node operations” and allows web3 firms to relay transactions, deploy smart contracts and read or write blockchain data directly on Google Cloud.

That being said, the node-hosting service makes the process of deploying a node "faster and easier by allowing developers to deploy a new node with a single operation," the company said.

Google (GOOG), which said earlier in 2022 that it was forming a Digital Assets Team within Google Cloud, continues to deepen its involvement in the emerging industry, as "blockchain is changing the way the world stores and moves its information."

Previously, (Oct. 11) Google teamed up with crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) to let some customers pay for its cloud services with digital tokens.