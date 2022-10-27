Comcast weighs sale of Sky's German unit - Bloomberg

Oct. 27, 2022 3:04 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments

  • Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is considering selling an underperforming German TV unit, Bloomberg reports.
  • The cableco is talking with an adviser as it considers possibly selling Sky Deutschland, according to the report.
  • Comcast stock (CMCSA) is 2.2% higher, having moderated some significantly heavier gains earlier in response to its third-quarter earnings report.
  • That report showed that Sky Deutschland operations were a drag on Comcast in Europe, where gains in the UK were offset by lower sales in Italy and Germany.
  • The unit could be valued around €1B in any sale, according to the report. Comcast acquired Sky Deutschland in its $39B purchase of the UK's Sky in 2018.
  • For more on earnings, dig into Seeking Alpha's transcript of Comcast's Q3 earnings call.

Comments (5)

