BlackRock highlights an opportunity with short-term bond ETFs

Market uncertainty and volatility (VIX) has picked up in 2022 as Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve have been raising interest rates at a rapid pace in order to combat elevated levels of inflation. As a result, investors have had a challenge in finding safe havens for their capital as Wall Street’s major averages (SP500), (DJI), and (COMP.IND) have steadily declined all year.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager however has outlined that the increased level of volatility around interest rates has also created an opportunity for investors.

BlackRock stated in a research note: “As rates have risen in 2022, many short-term bond markets are paying their highest yields in more than 15 years. Investors seeking to generate income from idle funds may find short-term bond ETFs are an attractive option.”

A handful of potential short-term bond exchange traded funds for investors to analyze include the following: (SGOV), (SHV), (FLOT), (BIL), (VUSB), (SCHO), (MINT), (JPST), (ICSH), (GSY), and (PULS).

Current state of U.S. Treasury Yields: (US2Y) 4.33%, (US5Y) 4.09%, (US10Y) 3.95%, (US20Y) 4.33%, and (US30Y) 4.10%.

In other related financial news, Russell Investments said Thursday that Wall Street investment managers generally see a downturn in the U.S. economy as likely.