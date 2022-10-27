Higher prices aid uranium producer Cameco beat Q3 results

Oct. 27, 2022 3:45 PM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ), CCO:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

Fuel

Liens/iStock via Getty Images

  • The world's largest publicly-listed uranium company Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) on Thursday reported results beat as the company benefitted from higher prices that undermined sales volume weakness in its operating segments.
  • CCJ posted Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beating consensus by 4 cents, and revenue of $389M topped estimates by $116.84M.
  • Uranium production volume remained flat at 2M lbs, while sales plunged 21% to 5.3M lbs. Fall in sales volume was counteracted by 44% rise in average realized prices, at $46.30 per pound of uranium during quarter ended Sept. 30 2022.
  • The uranium segment contributed a lion's share of $313M in revenues (+16% Y/Y).
  • In its fuel services unit - average realized price was C$33.43 per kilo of uranium (+27 Y/Y) and revenue of $75M (-6% Y/Y).
  • CCJ added 50M lbs to long-term uranium contract portfolio YTD.
  • 2022 forecast: Uranium revenue $1.38B - $1.47B, Fuel services revenue $340M - $370M. Capex of $150M-$175M.
  • Uranium sales/delivery volume of 24 to 26M lbs for 2022. Average realized price per pound of uranium expected to be $56.90 and expects to buy 16M - 18M pounds in the uranium segment this year.
  • Fuel services sales/delivery volume between 10.5M to 11.5M kilos of uranium for 2022.
  • Shares -3.5% in late trading session. CCJ up 14.5% this year as of last close.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.