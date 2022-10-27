Tesla’s autopilot claims attract SEC, DOJ investigation - WSJ

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is under investigation by both the Justice Department and securities regulators, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The report from the Journal comes just one day after a Reuters exclusive indicated the DOJ is investigating Tesla’s potentially misleading claims on its autopilot capabilities. The WSJ report adds, however, that the SEC is also looking into the automaker’s advertising and proclamations about the driver assistance technology.

The latter entity is said to be conducting a “similar” civil investigation, the “people familiar with the matter” cited in the reporting indicated. It is unclear if the two investigations were launched independent of one another.

Read more on the apparent criminal investigation reported by Reuters.

