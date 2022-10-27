Euronav (NYSE:EURN) -0.9% in Thursday's trading as BTIG downgraded shares to Neutral from Buy with a $12 price target, as the stock trades at a premium vs. peers and the upcoming OPEC+ production cuts should take the steam out of the rally in VLCC tanker rates.

Volume cuts from the Middle East point to a loss of ~15 Very Large Crude Carrier fixtures per month, which will be only partially offset by increased U.S. exports, BTIG's Gregory Lewis wrote.

U.S. crude oil production should increase by ~1M bbl/day by 2023, according to Lewis, but with only 200K of that amount seen coming online over the next few months, VLCC fixture activity likely will slow with rates moving lower.

While Lewis expects 50%-plus Euronav (EURN) shareholders will approve the merger with Frontline (FRO), it could be more difficult to obtain the 75% required in Belgium for a full takeout; a potential solution to reach the 75% threshold could be to buy out Euronav's largest shareholder, who owns ~20% of the company.

VLCC exposure for Euronav (EURN) "seems rather attractive ahead of Russian sanctions that are likely to increase ton-mile demand," Bram de Haas writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.