Oct. 27, 2022

  • IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) and AMC Entertainment's (NYSE:AMC) Saudi partner are expanding a deal to establish six new theaters in Saudi Arabia.
  • Saudi Cinema Co. - operating as AMC Cinemas in a joint venture with AMC Entertainment - has agreed to six new IMAX with Laser systems around the country.
  • That will bring the partnership to a planned 18 screens across 12 Saudi cities.
  • "The resilience of moviegoing in Saudi Arabia has been one of the most prominent global success stories for cinemas over the past two years, and a key indicator of the pent-up demand for blockbuster filmmaking," says IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond.
  • Saudi box office grew to nearly $240M in 2021, and took a place as a top 10 global market for IMAX's box office.

