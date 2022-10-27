Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) edged higher Thursday after Credit Suisse upgraded shares to Neutral from Underperform with a $46 price target, up from $41, following an "eventful" Q3 earnings report that included a ~$500M equity issue and a raise in the long-term earnings growth rate to 5%-7% with potential for more RFP wins in 2023 and beyond.

Credit Suisse's Nicholas Campanella believes expectations around FY 2023 "have sufficiently reset, and POR essentially issuing ~12.5% of its market cap overnight removes one of the largest overhangs for shares with the story now focused on execution."

But the analyst still has "trouble reconciling" with the 5%-7% EPS compound annual growth rate, seeing Portland General (POR) "as more a 'show-me' story as management executes through a transition year," making the stock's valuation look more reasonable.

Earlier this week, Portland General (POR) launched a public offering of 10.1M common shares at $43/share.