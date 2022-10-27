Amazon GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.07, revenue of $127.1B misses by $370M

  • Amazon press release (NASDAQ:AMZN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $127.1B (+14.7% Y/Y) misses by $370M.
  • North America segment sales increased 20% year-over-year to $78.8 billion.
  • International segment sales decreased 5% year-over-year to $27.7 billion, but increased 12% excluding changes in foreign exchange rates.
  • AWS segment sales increased 27% year-over-year to $20.5 billion, or increased 28% excluding changes in foreign exchange rates.
  • Net sales are expected to be between $140.0 billion and $148.0 billion (vs. $155.37B consensus), or to grow between 2% and 8% compared with fourth quarter 2021. This guidance anticipates an unfavorable impact of approximately 460 basis points from foreign exchange rates.
  • Operating income is expected to be between $0 and $4.0 billion, compared with $3.5 billion in fourth quarter 2021.
  • Shares -6.3%.

