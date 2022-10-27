Gilead Sciences Non-GAAP EPS of $1.90 beats by $0.47, revenue of $7.04B beats by $910M, raises FY22 outlook
Oct. 27, 2022 4:03 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Gilead Sciences press release (NASDAQ:GILD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.90 beats by $0.47.
- Revenue of $7.04B (-5.1% Y/Y) beats by $910M.
- Total third quarter 2022 product sales decreased 5% to $7.0 billion compared to the same period in 2021. Total product sales, excluding Veklury, increased 11% to $6.1 billion in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to increased product sales related to HIV, cell therapy, hepatitis C virus (“HCV”) and Trodelvy® (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy).
For the full-year, Gilead has updated its guidance and now expects:
- Total product sales between $25.9 billion and $26.2 billion, compared to $24.5 billion and $25.0 billion previously.
- Total product sales, excluding Veklury, between $22.5 billion to $22.8 billion, compared to $22.0 billion and $22.5 billion previously.
- Total Veklury sales of approximately $3.4 billion, compared to approximately $2.5 billion previously.
- Non-GAAP earnings per share between $6.95 and $7.15 vs. ($6.52 consensus), compared to $6.35 and $6.75 previously.
- Earnings per share between $3.35 and $3.55, compared to $2.90 and $3.30 previously
