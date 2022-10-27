Monolithic Power beats top and bottom line, guides Q4 below consensus

  • Monolithic Power press release (NASDAQ:MPWR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.53 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $495.4M (+53.1% Y/Y) beats by $4.69M.
  • Outlook Q4: Revenue in the range of $450.0 million to $470.0 million. (vs. consensus $488.04M)
  • GAAP gross margin between 58.1% and 58.7%. Non-GAAP gross margin (1) between 58.3% and 58.9%, which excludes an estimated impact of stock-based compensation expenses of 0.2%.
  • Total stock-based compensation expense of $37.7 million to $39.7 million.
  • Litigation expense of $1.3 million to $1.7 million.
  • Interest income of $1.1 million to $1.5 million.

