Monolithic Power beats top and bottom line, guides Q4 below consensus
Oct. 27, 2022 4:04 PM ETMonolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Monolithic Power press release (NASDAQ:MPWR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.53 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $495.4M (+53.1% Y/Y) beats by $4.69M.
- Outlook Q4: Revenue in the range of $450.0 million to $470.0 million. (vs. consensus $488.04M)
- GAAP gross margin between 58.1% and 58.7%. Non-GAAP gross margin (1) between 58.3% and 58.9%, which excludes an estimated impact of stock-based compensation expenses of 0.2%.
- Total stock-based compensation expense of $37.7 million to $39.7 million.
- Litigation expense of $1.3 million to $1.7 million.
- Interest income of $1.1 million to $1.5 million.
