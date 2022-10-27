First Solar GAAP EPS of -$0.46 misses by $0.28, revenue of $628.93M misses by $119.04M
Oct. 27, 2022 4:04 PM ETFirst Solar, Inc. (FSLR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- First Solar press release (NASDAQ:FSLR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.46 misses by $0.28.
- Revenue of $628.93M (+7.8% Y/Y) misses by $119.04M.
- Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $1.9 billion
- YTD net bookings of 43.7 GWDC
- 16.6 GWDC of net bookings since prior earnings call
- Record expected module shipment backlog of over 58 GWDC
- Reduce FY 2022 earnings guidance primarily to reflect unforeseen logistics costs.
- 2022 Outlook: Net Sales $2.6B to $2.7B vs. consensus of $2.61B; EPS $(0.65) to $(0.35) vs. consensus of -$1.38.
- Shares -9.74%.
