First Solar GAAP EPS of -$0.46 misses by $0.28, revenue of $628.93M misses by $119.04M

Oct. 27, 2022
  • First Solar press release (NASDAQ:FSLR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.46 misses by $0.28.
  • Revenue of $628.93M (+7.8% Y/Y) misses by $119.04M.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $1.9 billion
  • YTD net bookings of 43.7 GWDC
  • 16.6 GWDC of net bookings since prior earnings call
  • Record expected module shipment backlog of over 58 GWDC
  • Reduce FY 2022 earnings guidance primarily to reflect unforeseen logistics costs.
  • 2022 Outlook: Net Sales $2.6B to $2.7B vs. consensus of $2.61B; EPS $(0.65) to $(0.35) vs. consensus of -$1.38.
  • Shares -9.74%.

