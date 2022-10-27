Intel Non-GAAP EPS of $0.59 beats by $0.26, revenue of $15.3B in-line

  • Intel press release (NASDAQ:INTC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.59 beats by $0.26.
  • Revenue of $15.3B (-15.5% Y/Y) in-line.
  • “Despite the worsening economic conditions, we delivered solid results and made significant progress with our product and process execution during the quarter,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO. “To position ourselves for this business cycle, we are aggressively addressing costs and driving efficiencies across the business to accelerate our IDM 2.0 flywheel for the digital future.”
  • Revising FY2022 guidance. Non-GAAP revenue of $63B to $64B vs. consensus of $65.35B; Non-GAAP EPS of $1.95 vs. $2.52 consensus.
  • Q4 Guidance: Revenue $14B to $15B vs. consensus of $16.43B; Non-GAAP EPS $0.20 vs. $0.50 consensus.

