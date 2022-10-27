DexCom beats Q3 top and bottom line, guides FY revenue

Oct. 27, 2022 4:05 PM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA5 Comments
  • DexCom press release (NASDAQ:DXCM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $769.6M (+18.4% Y/Y) beats by $18.56M.
  • Gross Profit: Gross profit totaled $494.2 million or 64.2% of revenue for the third quarter of 2022.
  •  As of September 30, 2022, Dexcom held $2.37 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and our revolving credit facility remains undrawn.
  • 2022 Guidance: Revenue of approximately $2.88 - 2.91 billion (18-19% reported growth) (vs. consensus $2.89B)
  • Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin of approximately 64%
  • Non-GAAP Operating Margin of approximately 16%
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin of approximately 25%

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.