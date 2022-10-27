DexCom beats Q3 top and bottom line, guides FY revenue
Oct. 27, 2022 4:05 PM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA5 Comments
- DexCom press release (NASDAQ:DXCM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $769.6M (+18.4% Y/Y) beats by $18.56M.
- Gross Profit: Gross profit totaled $494.2 million or 64.2% of revenue for the third quarter of 2022.
- As of September 30, 2022, Dexcom held $2.37 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and our revolving credit facility remains undrawn.
- 2022 Guidance: Revenue of approximately $2.88 - 2.91 billion (18-19% reported growth) (vs. consensus $2.89B)
- Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin of approximately 64%
- Non-GAAP Operating Margin of approximately 16%
- Adjusted EBITDA Margin of approximately 25%
Comments (5)