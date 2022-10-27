T-Mobile US GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.14, revenue of $19.48B misses by $500M

Oct. 27, 2022 4:06 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • T-Mobile US press release (NASDAQ:TMUS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $19.48B (-0.6% Y/Y) misses by $500M.
  • Core Adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 billion grew 11% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow of $2.1 billion grew 32% year-over-year
  • Postpaid net customer additions of 1.6 million, more than AT&T and Verizon combined, report.
  • Shares +1.5%.
  • FY 2022 Guidance:
  • Postpaid net customer additions are expected to be between 6.2 million and 6.4 million, an increase from prior guidance of 6.0 million to 6.3 million.
  • Core Adjusted EBITDA, which is Adjusted EBITDA less lease revenues, is expected to be between $26.2 billion and $26.4 billion, an increase from prior guidance of $26.0 billion to $26.3 billion.
  • Merger-related costs are expected to be between $4.8 billion and $5.0 billion before taxes, an increase from prior guidance of $4.7 billion to $5.0 billion.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.