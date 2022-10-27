T-Mobile US GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.14, revenue of $19.48B misses by $500M
Oct. 27, 2022 4:06 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor5 Comments
- T-Mobile US press release (NASDAQ:TMUS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $19.48B (-0.6% Y/Y) misses by $500M.
- Core Adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 billion grew 11% year-over-year.
- Free Cash Flow of $2.1 billion grew 32% year-over-year
- Postpaid net customer additions of 1.6 million, more than AT&T and Verizon combined, report.
- Shares +1.5%.
- FY 2022 Guidance:
- Postpaid net customer additions are expected to be between 6.2 million and 6.4 million, an increase from prior guidance of 6.0 million to 6.3 million.
- Core Adjusted EBITDA, which is Adjusted EBITDA less lease revenues, is expected to be between $26.2 billion and $26.4 billion, an increase from prior guidance of $26.0 billion to $26.3 billion.
- Merger-related costs are expected to be between $4.8 billion and $5.0 billion before taxes, an increase from prior guidance of $4.7 billion to $5.0 billion.
