McGrath RentCorp GAAP EPS of $1.25 beats by $0.08, revenue of $200.5M beats by $12.98M

Oct. 27, 2022 4:07 PM ETMcGrath RentCorp (MGRC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • McGrath RentCorp press release (NASDAQ:MGRC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.25 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $200.5M (+94.2% Y/Y) beats by $12.98M.
  • FINANCIAL OUTLOOK:
  • Based upon the Company’s year-to-date results and current outlook for the remainder of the year, the Company is raising its financial outlook. For the full-year 2022, the Company expects:
  •  Revenue now expected between $720 to $735 million from prior outlook of $695 to $720 million.  ($701.07M consensus)
  • Gross rental equipment capital expenditures: $168 to $174 million from prior outlook of $145 to $155 million

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.