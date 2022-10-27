McGrath RentCorp GAAP EPS of $1.25 beats by $0.08, revenue of $200.5M beats by $12.98M
Oct. 27, 2022 4:07 PM ETMcGrath RentCorp (MGRC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- McGrath RentCorp press release (NASDAQ:MGRC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.25 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $200.5M (+94.2% Y/Y) beats by $12.98M.
- FINANCIAL OUTLOOK:
- Based upon the Company’s year-to-date results and current outlook for the remainder of the year, the Company is raising its financial outlook. For the full-year 2022, the Company expects:
- Revenue now expected between $720 to $735 million from prior outlook of $695 to $720 million. ($701.07M consensus)
- Gross rental equipment capital expenditures: $168 to $174 million from prior outlook of $145 to $155 million
