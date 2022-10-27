Vertex Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of $4.01 beats by $0.37, revenue of $2.33B beats by $100M
Oct. 27, 2022
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:VRTX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.01 beats by $0.37.
- Revenue of $2.33B (+17.7% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
- Company increases full year 2022 product revenue guidance to $8.8B to $8.9B from $8.6B to $8.8B vs. consensus of $8.78B.
- “The third quarter marked another period of strong performance in the CF business and across the company,” said Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Vertex. “As we progress exa-cel towards global regulatory submission, initiate pivotal development of the acute pain program and continue the rapid advancement of multiple mid- and late-stage clinical programs, we are executing on our goal of serial innovation for patients, which will drive significant growth for the company for years to come.”
