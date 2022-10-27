Microvision GAAP EPS of -$0.08

Oct. 27, 2022 4:07 PM ETMicroVision, Inc. (MVIS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Microvision press release (NASDAQ:MVIS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.08.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was negative $8.5 million, compared to negative $6.2 million for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $9 million, compared to $10.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.
  • The company ended the third quarter of 2022 with $83.3 million in cash and cash equivalents including investment securities, compared to $115.4 million at the end of December 31, 2021. 

