Oct. 27, 2022
- Microvision press release (NASDAQ:MVIS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.08.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was negative $8.5 million, compared to negative $6.2 million for the third quarter of 2021.
- Cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $9 million, compared to $10.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.
- The company ended the third quarter of 2022 with $83.3 million in cash and cash equivalents including investment securities, compared to $115.4 million at the end of December 31, 2021.
