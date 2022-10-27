Pinterest Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.05, revenue of $685M beats by $18.37M

Oct. 27, 2022 4:08 PM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Pinterest press release (NYSE:PINS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $685M (+8.2% Y/Y) beats by $18.37M.
  • Shares +14%.
  • Global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) were flat year over year at 445 million.
  • ARPU $1.56.
  • Guidance

    Our current expectation is that Q4 2022 revenue will grow mid-single digits on a year-over-year percentage basis (4.51% consensus), which takes into account slightly greater foreign exchange headwinds than in Q3 2022. We expect our Q4 2022 non-GAAP operating expenses to grow low double digits percent quarter-over-quarter*. For the full year, we expect non-GAAP operating expenses to grow around 35% year over year

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.