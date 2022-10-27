Pinterest Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.05, revenue of $685M beats by $18.37M
Oct. 27, 2022
- Pinterest press release (NYSE:PINS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $685M (+8.2% Y/Y) beats by $18.37M.
- Shares +14%.
- Global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) were flat year over year at 445 million.
- ARPU $1.56.
- Guidance
Our current expectation is that Q4 2022 revenue will grow mid-single digits on a year-over-year percentage basis (4.51% consensus), which takes into account slightly greater foreign exchange headwinds than in Q3 2022. We expect our Q4 2022 non-GAAP operating expenses to grow low double digits percent quarter-over-quarter*. For the full year, we expect non-GAAP operating expenses to grow around 35% year over year
