STAG Industrial FFO of $0.57 beats by $0.03, revenue of $166.3M beats by $0.97M

Oct. 27, 2022 4:08 PM ETSTAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • STAG Industrial press release (NYSE:STAG): Q3 FFO of $0.57 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $166.3M (+17.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.97M.
  • Produced Cash NOI of $131.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 18.6% compared to the third quarter of 2021 of $111.1 million.
  • Produced Same Store Cash NOI of $106.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 5.6% compared to the third quarter of 2021 of $100.5 million.
  • Produced Cash Available for Distribution of $87.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 20.2% compared to the third quarter of 2021 of $72.4 million.

