STAG Industrial FFO of $0.57 beats by $0.03, revenue of $166.3M beats by $0.97M
Oct. 27, 2022
- Revenue of $166.3M (+17.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.97M.
- Produced Cash NOI of $131.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 18.6% compared to the third quarter of 2021 of $111.1 million.
- Produced Same Store Cash NOI of $106.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 5.6% compared to the third quarter of 2021 of $100.5 million.
- Produced Cash Available for Distribution of $87.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 20.2% compared to the third quarter of 2021 of $72.4 million.
