Capital One Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $4.20 misses by $0.84, revenue of $8.81B beats by $220M

Oct. 27, 2022 4:09 PM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Capital One Financial press release (NYSE:COF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.20 misses by $0.84.
  • Revenue of $8.81B (+12.5% Y/Y) beats by $220M.
  • Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 12.2 percent at September 30, 2022.
  • Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $7.6 billion, or 3 percent, to $303.9 billion.
  • Credit Card period-end loans increased $6.0 billion, or 5 percent, to $126.9 billion.
  • Domestic Card period-end loans increased $6.3 billion, or 5 percent, to $121.3 billion.
  • Consumer Banking period-end loans decreased $332 million, or less than 1 percent, to $81.2 billion.
  • Auto period-end loans decreased $346 million, or less than 1 percent, to $79.6 billion.
  • Shares -0.21%.

