SS&C Non-GAAP EPS of $1.15, revenue of $1.32B
Oct. 27, 2022 4:11 PM ETSS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- SS&C press release (NASDAQ:SSNC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.15.
- Revenue of $1.32B (+4.5% Y/Y)
- Q3 2022 total company revenue growth was 7.5% on a constant currency basis.
- Q3 2022 organic growth was 1.6%, with continued strong performance from Advent, I&IM, Private Markets, and Retirement solutions.
- Q3 2022 financial services organic growth, excluding the healthcare business, was 3.3%, which represents 94% of our revenues.
- SS&C generated net cash from operating activities of $317.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
- "SS&C's results for the third quarter 2022 continue to be impacted by weak market conditions, FX headwinds, and rising interest rates. While these environmental factors are challenging, our team is focused, our clients remain engaged, and pipelines are full," says Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We had a strong turnout at our SS&C Deliver Conference in October, where we showcased the latest and greatest solutions the industry has to offer. Our margin story continues to improve - we increased EBITDA margins 260 basis points from last quarter as we control variable costs, reduce our real estate footprint, and utilize the Blue Prism RPA technology across our organization."
- Q4 Revenue consensus $1.38B; EPS consensus $1.28
- FY Revenue consensus $5.35B; EPS consensus $4.81
Comments (1)