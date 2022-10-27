Carlisle Non-GAAP EPS of $5.66 beats by $0.23, revenue of $1.79B in-line

Oct. 27, 2022 4:12 PM ETCarlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Carlisle press release (NYSE:CSL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.66 beats by $0.23.
  • Revenue of $1.79B (+36.6% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $354.1 million, up 82.4% year-over-year, reflecting an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.5%, report. 
  • The company repurchased 105 thousand shares for $26 million in the quarter, totaling $201 million YTD.
  • Guidance: The company said we now expect to deliver full year revenue growth in the 35-40% range in Carlisle Construction Materials segment; 60% Y/Y growth in Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies; over 20% in Carlisle Interconnect Technologies; and mid-single digits growth including foreign exchange headwinds in Carlisle Fluid Technologies division.

