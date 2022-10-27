Medallion Financial GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.14, revenue of $41.81M beats by $3.03M

Oct. 27, 2022
  • Medallion Financial press release (NASDAQ:MFIN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $41.81M (+1.3% Y/Y) beats by $3.03M.
  • Net interest income grew 23% to $42.0 million from $34.1 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest margin was 8.91%, compared to 9.48% in the prior year quarter.
  • Loan originations increased 40% to $273.7 million from $195.8 million in the prior year quarter.
  • The loan loss provision was $10.0 million, compared to a benefit of $0.3 million in the prior year quarter.
  • The Company declared and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share.
  • The Company repurchased 1,053,870 shares of its common stock during the quarter for $8.2 million.

