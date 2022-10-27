SPS Commerce Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.11, revenue of $114.5M beats by $0.49M
Oct. 27, 2022 4:12 PM ETSPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- SPS Commerce press release (NASDAQ:SPSC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $114.5M (+17.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.49M.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $120.0 million to $121.0 million vs. $120.4M consensus.
- Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.29 to $0.30, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37.2 million shares.
- Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.52 to $0.53 vs. $0.55 consensus.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $32.8 million to $33.5 million.
- Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $8.3 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $4.8 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $3.8 million.
Full Year 2022 Guidance
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $448.9 million to $449.9 million, representing 17% growth over 2021 vs. $448.77M consensus.
- Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.35 to $1.36, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37.0 million shares.
- Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.23 to $2.24 vs. $2.15 consensus.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $130.1 to $130.8 million, representing 22% growth over 2021.
- Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $33.9 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $16.8 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $11.7 million.
