SPS Commerce Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.11, revenue of $114.5M beats by $0.49M

Oct. 27, 2022 4:12 PM ETSPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • SPS Commerce press release (NASDAQ:SPSC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $114.5M (+17.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.49M.

  • Fourth Quarter 2022 Guidance

    • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $120.0 million to $121.0 million vs. $120.4M consensus.
    • Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.29 to $0.30, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37.2 million shares.
    • Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.52 to $0.53 vs. $0.55 consensus.
    • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $32.8 million to $33.5 million.
    • Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $8.3 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $4.8 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $3.8 million.

    Full Year 2022 Guidance

    • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $448.9 million to $449.9 million, representing 17% growth over 2021 vs. $448.77M consensus.
    • Net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.35 to $1.36, with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37.0 million shares.
    • Non-GAAP income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.23 to $2.24 vs. $2.15 consensus.
    • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $130.1 to $130.8 million, representing 22% growth over 2021.
    • Non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be $33.9 million, depreciation expense is expected to be $16.8 million, and amortization expense is expected to be $11.7 million.

