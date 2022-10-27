Axos Financial GAAP EPS of $0.97 misses by $0.15, revenue of $207.68M beats by $10.04M

  • Axos Financial press release (NYSE:AX): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.97 misses by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $207.68M (+22.6% Y/Y) beats by $10.04M.
  • Net loans for investment totaled $15.2 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.1 billion, or 31.8% annualized, from $14.1 billion at June 30, 2022
  • Total deposits totaled $15.2 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.3 billion, or 35.3% annualized, from $13.9 billion at June 30, 2022
  • Net interest margin was 4.26% compared to 4.22% for the three months ended September 30, 2021
  • Pretax income for the securities business segment was $8.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an improvement from a $0.4 million loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022
  • Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.78%, down from 0.83% at June 30, 2022
  • Book value increased to $28.35 per share, up from $24.52, an increase of 15.6% at September 30, 2021

