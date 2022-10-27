Grand Canyon Education Non-GAAP EPS of $1.02 beats by $0.15, revenue of $208.72M beats by $0.78M

Oct. 27, 2022 4:14 PM ETGrand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Grand Canyon Education press release (NASDAQ:LOPE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.02 beats by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $208.72M (+0.9% Y/Y) beats by $0.78M.
  • 2022 Outlook
  • Q4 2022:
  • Service revenue of between $255.5 million and $256.5 million;
  • Operating margin of between 34.0% and 34.1%;
  • Effective tax rate of 23.0%;
  • Diluted EPS of between $2.18 and $2.19; and
  • 30.9 million diluted shares.
  • Full Year 2022:
  • Service revenue of between $908.1 million and $909.1 million;
  • Operating margin of between 25.7% and 25.8%;
  • Effective tax rate of 23.2%;
  • Diluted EPS between $5.61 and $5.62 vs $5.63 consensus
  • 32.3 million diluted shares.

