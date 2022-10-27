Orchid Island Capital EPS of -$2.40, Net interest income of $14.25M
Oct. 27, 2022 4:14 PM ETOrchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Orchid Island Capital press release (NYSE:ORC): Q3 EPS of -$2.40 may not be comparable to consensus of $0.65.
- Net interest income of $14.25M (-56.3% Y/Y).
- Net realized and unrealized losses of $93.5 million, or $2.66 per common share, on RMBS and derivative instruments, including net interest income on interest rate swaps
- Third quarter total dividends declared and paid of $0.545 per common share
- Book value per common share of $11.42 at September 30, 2022
- Total return of (16.7)%, comprised of $0.545 dividend per common share and $2.94 decrease in book value per common share, divided by beginning book value per common share.
- Shares -1.89%.
Comments