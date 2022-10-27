Texas Roadhouse GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.03, revenue of $993.3M beats by $18.28M

Oct. 27, 2022 4:15 PM ETTexas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Texas Roadhouse press release (NASDAQ:TXRH): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $993.3M (+14.3% Y/Y) beats by $18.28M.
  • Comparable restaurant sales increased 8.2% at company restaurants and increased 6.7% at domestic franchise restaurants.
  • Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $129,278 of which 12.6% were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $120,094 of which 15.1% were to-go sales in the prior year.
  • Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 26 basis points to 15.4%.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Positive comparable restaurant sales growth including the benefit of menu pricing actions; Store week growth of approximately 6% including the impact of the eight franchise locations acquired in 2022; Wage and other labor inflation of approximately 8%; An effective income tax rate of approximately 14% excluding the impact of any legislative changes enacted; Total capital expenditures of approximately $230M including three relocations.

