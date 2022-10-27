Baker Hughes raises dividend by 5.6%, upsizes buyback authorization to $2B

Oct. 27, 2022 4:34 PM ETBaker Hughes Company (BKR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) declares $0.19/share quarterly dividend, 5.6% increase from prior dividend of $0.18.
  • Forward yield 2.72%
  • Payable Nov. 18; for shareholders of record Nov. 7; ex-div Nov. 4.
  • Baker Hughes (BKR) also said its board authorized Baker Hughes Holdings to buy back up to $2B of additional units, increasing its existing authorization to $4B.
  • The company will use the proceeds from the sale of BHH units to repurchase its class A stock.
  • Baker Hughes (BKR) repurchased ~$1.2B of class A shares under the current authorization as of Sept. 30.
