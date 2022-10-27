8X8 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.02, revenue of $187.39M beats by $0.84M

Oct. 27, 2022 4:15 PM ET8x8, Inc. (EGHT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • 8X8 press release (NYSE:EGHT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $187.39M (+23.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.84M.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 70%, compared to 64% in the same period last year.
  • Q3 2023 Guidance: Service revenue in the range of $178 million to $180 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 20% at the midpoint.
  • Total revenue in the range of $185 million to $188 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 19% at the midpoint, vs. consensus of $188.54 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 5.0 to 5.8%.
  • FY 2023 Guidance: Service revenue in the range of $712 million to $720 million, representing year-over-year growth of 19% at the midpoint.
  • Total revenue in the range of $745 million to $755 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 18% at the midpoint, vs. consensus of $755.85 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 5.5%, with a goal of exiting fiscal 2023 with non-GAAP operating margin of at least 6.5%.

