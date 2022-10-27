Edgewise Therapeutics initiates phase 2 trial of muscle wasting therapy in kids

Oct. 27, 2022 4:16 PM ETEdgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (EWTX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Duchenne muscular dystrophy genetic test

Hailshadow

  • Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) on Thursday said it had started a phase 2 trial of its molecule EDG-5506 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
  • Shares of the clinical-stage biopharma earlier closed -5.8% at $9.34.
  • The mid-stage trial, called LYNX, will look at the safety, pharmacokinetics and effect on biomarkers of muscle damage of EDG-5506 in children with DMD, EWTX said in a statement.
  • The trial will assess the effect of three doses of EDG-5506 over 12 weeks. Approximately 27 children with DMD aged four to nine years are expected to be enrolled in the study.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.