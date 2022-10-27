Edgewise Therapeutics initiates phase 2 trial of muscle wasting therapy in kids
Oct. 27, 2022 4:16 PM ETEdgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (EWTX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) on Thursday said it had started a phase 2 trial of its molecule EDG-5506 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
- Shares of the clinical-stage biopharma earlier closed -5.8% at $9.34.
- The mid-stage trial, called LYNX, will look at the safety, pharmacokinetics and effect on biomarkers of muscle damage of EDG-5506 in children with DMD, EWTX said in a statement.
- The trial will assess the effect of three doses of EDG-5506 over 12 weeks. Approximately 27 children with DMD aged four to nine years are expected to be enrolled in the study.
