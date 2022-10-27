Pebblebrook Hotel reports Q3 results

Oct. 27, 2022 4:16 PM ETPebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Pebblebrook Hotel press release (NYSE:PEB): Q3 AFFO of $0.66
  • Net income of $26.3M (+-211.9% Y/Y).
  • Same-Property RevPAR(1): up 45.9% vs. 2021 and 1.3% vs. 2019
  • Same-Property ADR(1), exceeded 2021 by 10.3% and 2019 by 19.9%
  • Same-Property Total Revenues(1): $403.9 million, exceeded 2021 by 44.2% and 2019 by 2.5%
  • Adjusted EBITDAre(1): $124.1 million, 112.5% above 2021 and 89.5% recovered vs. 2019
  • Adjusted FFO(1) per diluted share: $0.66 vs. $0.19 in 2021 and $0.78 in 2019
  • Completed a $2.0 billion refinancing in October 2022, extending maturities of all term loans and the unsecured revolvers while maintaining the pre-pandemic pricing grid
  • Q4 Outlook:
  • Net loss: ($32.2) to ($24.2) million
  • Same-Property RevPAR(1) var: (3.0%) to flat vs. 2019; +32.1% to +36.2% vs. 2021
  • Adjusted EBITDAre(1): $63.8 to $71.8 million vs. $44.0 million in 2021
  • Adjusted FFO(1) per diluted share: $0.18 to $0.24, vs. $0.08 in 2021; outlook incorporates the Company’s estimated ($10.5) million loss of Hotel EBITDA and ($0.08) per share to AFFO due to Hurricane Ian’s impact on LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club’s operations
  • Shares -2.1%.

