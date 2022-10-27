Weyerhaeuser Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.05, revenue of $2.28B beats by $20M
Oct. 27, 2022 4:17 PM ETWeyerhaeuser Company (WY)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Weyerhaeuser press release (NYSE:WY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $2.28B (-3.0% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be lower than third quarter 2022 due to the timing and mix of real estate sales, as well as lower royalty income from our Energy and Natural Resources business. The company still expects full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $325 million and now expects basis as a percentage of real estate sales to be 35 to 40 percent for the full year.
