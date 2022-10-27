Onto Innovation Non-GAAP EPS of $1.35 beats by $0.04, revenue of $254.25M beats by $4.05M

Oct. 27, 2022 4:19 PM ETOnto Innovation Inc. (ONTO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Onto Innovation press release (NYSE:ONTO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.35 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $254.25M (+26.7% Y/Y) beats by $4.05M.
  • Gross profit margin improved sequentially to 55% from 52% in the second quarter.
  • GAAP operating margin of 23% and non-GAAP operating margin of 31%, as compared to 21% and 29% respectively, during the same period last year.
  • Q4 2022 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $244 million to $256 million vs. consensus of $246.80 million.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.97 to $1.12
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $1.25 to $1.40 vs. consensus of $1.27.

