Principal Financial Group Non-GAAP EPS of $1.69 beats by $0.24
Oct. 27, 2022 4:19 PM ETPrincipal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Principal Financial Group press release (NASDAQ:PFG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.69 beats by $0.24.
- Returned $607 million of capital to shareholders, including $450 million in share repurchases and $157 million of common stock dividends.
- Company declares fourth quarter 2022 common stock dividend of $0.64 per share.
- Assets under management of $608 billion managed by PFG, which is included in assets under administration of $1.4 trillion.
- Net cash flow of $2.4 billion, including $2.3 billion of Principal Global Investors managed net cash flow.
