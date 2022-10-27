Principal Financial Group Non-GAAP EPS of $1.69 beats by $0.24

Oct. 27, 2022 4:19 PM ETPrincipal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Principal Financial Group press release (NASDAQ:PFG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.69 beats by $0.24.
  • Returned $607 million of capital to shareholders, including $450 million in share repurchases and $157 million of common stock dividends.
  • Company declares fourth quarter 2022 common stock dividend of $0.64 per share.
  • Assets under management of $608 billion managed by PFG, which is included in assets under administration of $1.4 trillion.
  • Net cash flow of $2.4 billion, including $2.3 billion of Principal Global Investors managed net cash flow.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.