Deckers Outdoor slips after revenue guidance falls slightly short of consensus

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) reports sales growth of 25% in FQ2 to $876M on a constant-currency basis. Direct-to-consumer sales soared 35.3% to $239M.

Domestic net sales were up 20% to $618M and international sales increased 24.4% to $258M.

Brand sales growth: UGG +6.3% to $477M, HOKA +58.8% to $333M, Teva 4.3% to $30M, Sanuk -25.2% to $7.5M.

Operating income was $127.8M vs. $128.2M a year ago.

CEO update: "As we head into the UGG brand's peak selling season and continue to fuel expanding demand for HOKA performance footwear, we are confident in our ability to deliver our maintained full year guidance"

Looking ahead, Deckers' sales are still expected to be in the range of $3.45B to $3.50B for the full year vs. $3.51B consensus. Gross margin is now expected to be approximately 50.5%.

Shares of DECK fell 2.24% in the after-hour session.