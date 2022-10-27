Deckers Outdoor GAAP EPS of $3.80 beats by $0.11, revenue of $875.6M beats by $67.91M

Oct. 27, 2022 4:19 PM ETDeckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Deckers Outdoor press release (NYSE:DECK): Q2 GAAP EPS of $3.80 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $875.6M (+21.3% Y/Y) beats by $67.91M.
  • FY2023 Outlook: Net sales are still expected to be in the range of $3.45B to $3.50B vs. consensus of $3.51B; Gross margin is now expected to be approximately 50.5%; SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales are now projected to be approximately 33%; Operating margin is still expected to be in the range of 17.5% to 18.0%; Effective tax rate is now expected to be approximately 22%; Diluted earnings per share is still expected to be in the range of $17.50 to $18.35 vs. consensus of $18.1.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.