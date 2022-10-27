Deckers Outdoor GAAP EPS of $3.80 beats by $0.11, revenue of $875.6M beats by $67.91M
Oct. 27, 2022 4:19 PM ETDeckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Deckers Outdoor press release (NYSE:DECK): Q2 GAAP EPS of $3.80 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $875.6M (+21.3% Y/Y) beats by $67.91M.
- FY2023 Outlook: Net sales are still expected to be in the range of $3.45B to $3.50B vs. consensus of $3.51B; Gross margin is now expected to be approximately 50.5%; SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales are now projected to be approximately 33%; Operating margin is still expected to be in the range of 17.5% to 18.0%; Effective tax rate is now expected to be approximately 22%; Diluted earnings per share is still expected to be in the range of $17.50 to $18.35 vs. consensus of $18.1.
