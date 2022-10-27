Columbia Sportswear GAAP EPS of $1.80 beats by $0.12, revenue of $955M misses by $7.12M
Oct. 27, 2022 4:22 PM ETColumbia Sportswear Company (COLM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Columbia Sportswear press release (NASDAQ:COLM): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.80 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $955M (+18.7% Y/Y) misses by $7.12M.
- FY2022 Outlook: Net sales of $3.44B to $3.50B (unchanged) representing net sales growth of 10 to 12 percent (unchanged) compared to 2021 vs. consensus of $3.47B; Operating income of $410M to $443M prior $415M to $449M, representing operating margin of 11.9 to 12.7 percent (prior 12.1 to 12.8 percent); Diluted earnings per share of $5.00 to $5.40 (unchanged) vs. consensus of $5.15.
