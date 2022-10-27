Columbia Sportswear GAAP EPS of $1.80 beats by $0.12, revenue of $955M misses by $7.12M

Oct. 27, 2022 4:22 PM ETColumbia Sportswear Company (COLM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Columbia Sportswear press release (NASDAQ:COLM): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.80 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $955M (+18.7% Y/Y) misses by $7.12M.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Net sales of $3.44B to $3.50B (unchanged) representing net sales growth of 10 to 12 percent (unchanged) compared to 2021 vs. consensus of $3.47B; Operating income of $410M to $443M prior $415M to $449M, representing operating margin of 11.9 to 12.7 percent (prior 12.1 to 12.8 percent); Diluted earnings per share of $5.00 to $5.40 (unchanged) vs. consensus of $5.15.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.