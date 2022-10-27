Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Q3 results topped Wall Street expectations as the industrial REIT navigated a volatile environment. Its stock gained 2.3% in Thursday after-hours trading.

"Our record internal growth in the third quarter drove strong earnings growth despite volatility in the capital markets," President and CEO Bill Crooker said. "The company's sustainable internal growth and a defensive balance sheet will allow us to be opportunistic through year end and in 2023."

Q3 core FFO per share of $0.57, beating the $0.54 consensus, rose from $0.56 in Q2 and from $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue of $166.3M, exceeding the $165.3M consensus estimate, increased from $161.5M in the prior quarter and from $142.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total expenses of $112.8M rose from $110.9M in Q2 and from $99.5M in Q3 2021.

During the quarter, Stag Industrial (STAG) commenced operating portfolio leases of 2.8M square feet, resulting in cash rent change of 13.6% and straight-line rent change of 12.5%; that compares with 3.2M square feet of new leases in Q2 with cash rent change of 14.1% and straight-line rent change of 21.9%.

Cash NOI of $131.8M, up 18.6% Y/Y, the same rate as in Q2; same-store cash NOI of $106.2M rose 6.6% Y/Y compared with +4.0% Y/Y in the previous quarter.

Occupancy rate of total portfolio was 98.2% at Sept. 30 vs. 98.1% at June 30; operating portfolio occupancy was 98.8% vs. 98.6% at June 30.

After the end of Q3, the company made no acquisitions and had a pipeline for 22.0M square feet for purchase price of $2.7B.

Conference call on Oct. 28 at 10:00 AM ET.

Earlier, STAG Industrial (STAG) FFO of $0.57 beats by $0.03, revenue of $166.3M beats by $0.97M