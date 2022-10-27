Financial Institutions GAAP EPS of $0.88 misses by $0.03, revenue of $55.72M beats by $1.99M
Oct. 27, 2022 4:23 PM ETFinancial Institutions, Inc. (FISI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Financial Institutions press release (NASDAQ:FISI): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.88 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $55.72M (+10.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.99M.
- Total loans were $3.87 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $213.0 million, or 5.8%, from September 30, 2021 and $102.8 million, or 2.7%, from June 30, 2022
- Net interest income increased by $4.8 million, or 12.5%, from the year-ago quarter and $1.5 million, or 3.5%, from the linked quarter on continued loan growth and net interest margin expansion to 3.28%.
- Noninterest income increased by $569 thousand, or 4.7%, from the third quarter of 2021 and $1.3 million, or 11.4%, from the second quarter of 2022.
Comments