Kinsale Capital Non-GAAP EPS of $1.64 beats by $0.40, revenue of $216.96M beats by $1.63M

Oct. 27, 2022 4:24 PM ETKinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Kinsale Capital press release (NYSE:KNSL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.64 beats by $0.40.
  • Revenue of $216.96M (+31.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.63M.
  • Gross written premiums increased by 43.8% to $284.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2021
  • Net investment income increased by 71.2% to $13.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2021
  • Underwriting income was $34.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, resulting in a combined ratio of 83.6%, compared to $38.1 million and a combined ratio of 75.7% in the third quarter of 2021

