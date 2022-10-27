Casella Waste Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.09, revenue of $295.3M beats by $24.82M
Oct. 27, 2022 4:26 PM ETCasella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Casella Waste Systems press release (NASDAQ:CWST): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $295.3M (+22.0% Y/Y) beats by $24.82M.
- The Company raised guidance for fiscal year 2022 by estimating results in the following ranges:
- Revenues between $1.065 billion and $1.080 billion (raised from a range of $1.035 billion to $1.050 billion); ($1.04B consensus)
- Net income between $53 million and $56 million (raised from a range of $50 million to $54 million);
- Adjusted EBITDA between $245 million and $248 million (raised from a range of $238 million to $242 million); and
- Net cash provided by operating activities between $210 million and $214 million (raised from a range of $208 million to $212 million).
