AppFolio Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.24, revenue of $125.08M beats by $5.21M
Oct. 27, 2022 4:26 PM ETAppFolio, Inc. (APPF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- AppFolio press release (NASDAQ:APPF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.24.
- Revenue of $125.08M (+30.6% Y/Y) beats by $5.21M.
- Units Served: Total units on the AppFolio Property Manager platform increased to approximately 7.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 from approximately 6.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021.
Based on information available as of October 27, 2022, AppFolio's outlook for fiscal year 2022 follows:
- Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $462 million to $466 million from prior outlook of $455M-$461M.
- Full year non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenue is expected to be a loss of 1.5-2.5%.
- Weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 35 million for the full year.
