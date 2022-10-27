VeriSign GAAP EPS of $1.58, revenue of $356.9M
Oct. 27, 2022 4:26 PM ETVeriSign, Inc. (VRSN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- VeriSign press release (NASDAQ:VRSN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.58.
- Revenue of $356.9M (+6.8% Y/Y).
- Verisign ended the third quarter of 2022 with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $980 million, a decrease of $226 million from year-end 2021.
- Cash flow from operations was $262 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $260 million for the same quarter of 2021.
- During the third quarter , Verisign repurchased 1.5 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate cost of $275 million.
