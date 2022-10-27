VeriSign GAAP EPS of $1.58, revenue of $356.9M

Oct. 27, 2022 4:26 PM ETVeriSign, Inc. (VRSN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • VeriSign press release (NASDAQ:VRSN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.58.
  • Revenue of $356.9M (+6.8% Y/Y).
  • Verisign ended the third quarter of 2022 with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $980 million, a decrease of $226 million from year-end 2021.
  • Cash flow from operations was $262 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $260 million for the same quarter of 2021.
  • During the third quarter , Verisign repurchased 1.5 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate cost of $275 million.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.