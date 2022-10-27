Redwood Trust Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.09
- Redwood Trust press release (NYSE:RWT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.09.
- Net interest income of $129M.
- GAAP book value per common share was $10.18 at September 30, 2022, an approximate 5.6% decrease from $10.78 per share at June 30, 2022.
- “The third quarter was in many ways a continuation of market and macro themes that have dominated much of 2022,” said Christopher Abate, Chief Executive Officer of Redwood. “While volatility persisted, our strong liquidity allowed us to navigate challenging market conditions, serve our customers, and remain well positioned for the inevitable opportunities that arise from dislocation. We remain very pleased with the credit performance and fundamentals underlying our carefully constructed investment portfolio. As the markets work towards greater stability, we remain opportunistic and focused on delivering value to shareholders.”
- Shares -0.73%.
