Amazon stock dives over 20% on downbeat sales forecast

Oct. 27, 2022

Amazon headquarters located in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares erased hundreds of billions in market cap in Thursday’s extended session after offering a less than optimistic forecast for the fourth quarter. Indeed the over 20% drop equates to about the market cap of Meta Platforms after its own plunge on Thursday.

The Seattle-based tech giant posted a mixed third quarter result wherein net sales came in at $127.1B and earnings per share reached $0.28. Wall Street had anticipated the Andy Jassy-led giant to report $0.21 in EPS and $127.47B in revenue for the quarter. For the first 9 months of 2022, the company has recorded a $3B loss as compared to $19.04B in net income recorded in the prior year period.

Operating income decreased to $2.5B in the third quarter, compared with $4.9B in third quarter 2021, due to operating losses in both North America and International segments that dragged on $5.4B in income from AWS. The earnings release added that third quarter net income includes a pre-tax valuation gain of $1.1B from the company’s investment in Rivian Automotive (RIVN).

“We’re also encouraged by the steady progress we’re making on lowering costs in our stores fulfillment network, and have a set of initiatives that we’re methodically working through that we believe will yield a stronger cost structure for the business moving forward,” CEO Andy Jassy commented. “There is obviously a lot happening in the macroeconomic environment, and we’ll balance our investments to be more streamlined without compromising our key long-term, strategic bets.”

However, the company’s conservative outlook appeared to upset the market after hours. Amazon (AMZN) said it expects revenue between $140B and $148B, well short of the $155.37B consensus estimate. Additionally, operating income is expected to be between $0 and $4B.

Shares of Amazon (AMZN) fell 20.47% in after hours trading on Thursday.

A number of other e-commerce stocks dove in sympathy with the sector leader during the day's extended session. Notable decliners included Wayfair (W) -7.07%, Etsy (ETSY) -6.85%, eBay (EBAY) -4.64%, Chewy (CHWY) -3.77%, and Farfetch (FTCH) -3.15%.

Dig into the details of the results.

Comments (97)

