Alarm.com stock slips 3% after the bell on licensing dispute with Vivint

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) stock slipped 3.4% after the bell on Thursday as the firm provided an update regarding a licensing dispute with Vivint (VVNT), which is expected to impact quarterly earnings starting from Q4.

Vivint (VVNT) informed Alarm.com (ALRM) that it will stop paying license fees under the patent cross license deal between the two firms.

Vivint (VVNT) paid the required licensing fees to Alarm.com (ALRM) since the deal was executed in 2013.

Alarm.com (ALRM) disputes Vivint's (VVNT) refusal of payment. The firm filed for arbitration and is evaluating additional legal remedies.

Starting with Q4, Alarm.com (ALRM) believes quarterly SaaS and license revenue and total revenue will be impacted by ~$6M, or 2.8% of total revenue in Q4.

The company believes quarterly earnings and cash flow will be impacted as well.

Alarm.com (ALRM) also forecast Q3 total revenue of $215M-$215.5M, topping consensus estimate of $209.81M.

Q3 SaaS and license revenue is projected to be $132.8M-$133M vs. Alarm.com's (ALRM) prior outlook of $130.9M-$131.1M.

Q3 hardware revenue is expected to be $82M-$82.5M.

Alarm.com (ALRM) will report final Q3 results after market close on Nov. 8.